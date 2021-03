The University of Mary Hockey team is now 31-3-6-1 on the season after sweeping the University of Jamestown this weekend.

The No. 1 ranked Marauders hosted the No. 13 Jimmies on Saturday for their second to last regular season home game of the season. The Marauders jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first period and never looked back, getting the win 11-1.