College Hockey returned to Starion Sports Complex Wednesday night when UMary put their perfect record on the line against Jamestown.

The Marauders controlled most of the possession in the first period, out shooting Jamestown 18-5, but trailed 2-0 at the end of the frame.

It wasn’t ever close after that, as the Marauders fell to the Jimmies in a blowout, 7-2, suffering their first loss of the season.