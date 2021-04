The University of Mary men and Minot state women’s hockey teams get to play at least one more time after big wins on Saturday.

The No. 1 seeded Marauders took down NC State 5-1 on Saturday night to move on to the semifinals of the ACHA men’s division II national tournament.

The Minot State women’s team defeated McKendree 7-0 to punch its ticket to the ACHA women’s division I national tournament semifinals.