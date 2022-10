The University of Mary Hockey team came into Sunday defending a 26-game win streak, and coming off an overtime win on Saturday night. The pressure didn’t faze the Marauders as they earned their fourth straight shutout on the season with a 4-0 win.

In the NAHL, the Minot Minotauros picked up a win over St. Cloud in a rare Sunday night matchup. The Minotauros won 3-1 to pick up their second straight win.