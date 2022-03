Video Courtesy of UMary Athletics

The University of Mary Marauders’ quest to repeat continued Tuesday with a matchup against Indiana, needing a win to control their destiny to the knockout stage.

ACHA National Tournament Scores:

(M) #1 UMary 4, #3 Indiana 1 – DII

(M) #2 DCB 5, #3 Ohio State 3 – DII

(W) #2 DCB 6, #3 Adrian College 1 – DII