The UMary Marauders are at the pinnacle of success when it comes to hockey, winning two titles in a row and on their way to Massachusetts for a third. But for some, this ride means something different for a program that started with many unknowns.

“For me, the jitters started this week knowing how close we are to the end,” says Defenseman Johnny Witzke.

The end can mean many things for the UMary Marauders, not just the end of the season, but the end of an era, a team going for a third straight title in a division they will leave by next year. It’s a five-year journey that even head coach Dan Huntley wouldn’t believe if you told him at the start.

“I just wanted to compete,” says Huntley. “Put together a team that could win some games and be proud of themselves and have an opportunity to maybe make it to a national tournament in those first couple years.”

Goalie Kyle Hayden is back between the pipes with a championship pedigree, but the ACHA All-American can’t help but feel reflective and what has gotten this team to this point.

“I think it would just be an honor for those that came here and took a chance that started this program,” says Hayden. “That first year when guys didn’t know what it was going to be and they took a chance, and we’ve been fortunate with guys continuing to take that chance.”

As for the play on the ice, that might be the most notable difference. UMary isn’t blowing teams out, but they feel they don’t have to with how they’ve improved in the defensive zone.

“It doesn’t matter how many goals we score or how many we give up, what matters is that end score,” says Johnny Witzke. “We feel confident going into games that we can win 1-0, 2-1, you know, those low-scoring games, maybe more so in the past where we we’re used to scoring four or five.”

The Marauders feel they can squeeze the life out of a team with puck-possession play, one that can for teams to commit frustrating penalties and mistakes.

“We don’t chip the puck off the glass,” says Huntley. “We don’t dump the puck very much. We like to go in the zone, with possession, and hold onto the puck and that’s what our skill guys do. We work on it every day in practice.”

There are no extracurriculars or sightseeing on this trip to the east coast. Coach Huntley says these players can do that on their own dime. It’s all about a third title and leaving their division as one of the greatest dynasties on the ice.

“Some of them are like my brothers,” says Witzke. “You can say it jokingly but I’ve gotten so close with a few of them, but you don’t want to just win it for yourself, you want to win if for them.”

UMary opens up pool play on Friday when they take on Bentley at 4 pm, Kentucky on Saturday at 7 pm, and wrapping with St. Thomas at 4 pm on Sunday.