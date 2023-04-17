After winning three of the their last four games of the regular season, the Minot Minotauros are headed to the NAHL Playoffs.

The Tauros are the four seed in the Central Division bracket, matching up with the Austin Bruins in a best of five series.

The teams said with how close the Central standings were throughout the year, they feel well prepared for playoff hockey.

“The games are always going to be super tight and it feels like we’ve been playing playoff hockey for awhile now based on how tight the standings have been and we’ve just got to make sure we’re doing the right things and keeping our mistakes very minimal and just trying to create as much as we can,” Forward Trevor Stachowiak said.

The Bruins finished the regular season as the top team in the division by 12 points, and the Minotauros know a series win will be a tall task.

“They’re an extremely good hockey team and they’ve got guys who can play fast and make you pay when you give up chances or make mistakes,” Head Coach Cody Campbell said.

“Everything’s a little bit magnified in terms of mistakes you make, chances that you get and those kind of things. We just need to continue to keep our foot on the gas,” Campbell added.