Williston Girls Hockey improved it’s record in the WDA with a 4-1 win at Maysa Arena.
WDA Hockey Scores
|Minot
|1
|Williston
|4
|Girls Final
|Bottineau-Rugby
|3
|Legacy
|10
|Boys Final
by: Adeena Balthazor
Posted:
Updated:
