Last week, Minot’s own Zach Nehring was taken in the third round of the NHL Draft by the Winnipeg Jets.

This week, he’s already on the ice for his future squad.

Nehring and 26 other players have spent this week at the Jets development camp in Winnipeg before he heads to Western Michigan to play Division One hockey.

And while it’s been awhile since he was able to suit up for a Minot team, Nehring is grateful for his upbringing in and the role it played in his hockey career.

“Growing up, I was surrounded by a lot of great kids and we were out on my back door rink every single day and we all push each other and it was great with them,” Nehring said.

“When I’m home on breaks, just seeing the little kids skating every day and sometimes I get the opportunity to go up there and help them out a little and it’s just awesome to that it’s still going.”