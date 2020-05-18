Honkers track adding numbers

The Kenmare Honkers track team is in a bit of a growth spurt. Despite this year’s season being wiped out the team has continued to add numbers and for head coach Kacy Keysor he’s hoping that the younger runners can hang around another year to get their chance.

“Expecting almost 60 kids out for track” said Keysor, 8 years ago we only had 10 or 15 kids so the disappointment of just having that many kids out and have a team that is able to go compete.” The Honkers girls 4X4 relay placed 6th at state last year and had goals of getting back there. “They have really progressed quite a bit” said Keysor, “I mean last year we had a relay place at state and this year we were kind of hoping to replace a couple and maybe get a couple more teams put some more placing up there.”

he boys team also felt it had the athletes to qualify in the relays. “Last year we were extremely close” said senior Reeve Froseth “and we all had another year so we figured that this was definitely going to be the year for us.” Fellow senior Jordan Rodin added “Just making the best out of the situation.”

