HS Baseball: Des Lacs-Burlington looking to turn their season around and make a run at state

The Des-Lacs-Burlington Lakers have their eyes set on being competitive in region seven.

“We got to slow the game down a little bit,” says head coach BJ Karhoff. “Some of these younger guys, the speed of the game is challenging to them right now and we just need to be able to get comfortable in different situations so the game kind of slows down for them.

Coach Karhoff believes the Lakers players are becoming more comfortable in assigned duties each game.

“Just everybody getting comfortable in their role, everybody is going to have their role on the team and we talked about that in practice,” tells Coach Karhoff. “Not everybody is going to be a clean-up hitter getting 75 at-bats in a year, it’s just not realistic so they’re just kind of growing into their role and everybody is getting more comfortable with that.”

Coach Karhoff adds in the Lakers’ early-season games, they need more efficiency out of the pitching rotation.

“We’re just trying to build up bullpens when we have opportunities in practices and in the gym here, start off with a low number of pitches and kind of work them up and get their arms in shape and with the hopes at the end of the year we can get guys into four, five or six innings situations,” says Coach Karhoff

Well there is sometimes, there are some pitchers that like to short arm it but we like to work as a team and coaches like to tell us to fully stride out and build all that power to the plates,” says Junior Pitcher Devin Mckinney

In 2019 the Lakers came up one game short of making it to the state tournament, but this season Coach Karhoff is preaching for his guys to do the little things right to make them successful.

“Situational hitting, and just locating the fastballs and knowing when to mix pitches up whenever you’re on the mound,” explains Coach Karhoff. “Just kind of the stuff you don’t get taught every day, how do you hit with certain guys on base and just situational things are very important.”

“We have been doing a lot of drills that we can work on grounders, and all that stuff to make sure we’re ready for the game,” says Senior Catcher Parker Benzmiller.