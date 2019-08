Century’s Cade Feeney announced recently that he will play baseball at North Dakota State.

Feeney said the Bison recruited him as a pitcher, but he will have the opportunity to swing the bat.

“Going into my senior year,” Feeney said. “I just want to focus on all sports. NDSU they have been talking to me right away and it just seems like a great fit.”

Right now, Cade is on the gridiron playing quarterback for the Century Patriots.