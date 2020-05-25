HS Baseball: Hettinger-Scranton looking for first state appearance in 9 years

Hettinger-Scranton’s baseball team had hopes of its first state tournament run since 2011 before the season was cancelled.

The Nighthawks are confident that a run at a region title was possible, but now they are just hoping to get on the field this summer as part of the independent baseball league.

“Every kid on our team has their own role, and seems like last year it just geled well,” Head Coach Nolan Dix said. “You can say whatever you want. You can say ‘yeah, we’d probably finish second in the region or first in the region.’ Unfortunately, with things going on these days we can’t go out and finish first and second. We’ve got to say, ‘you know what, we would’ve had a great season.”

The Nighthawks finished third in the region last season.