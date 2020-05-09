HS Baseball: Stanley growing in numbers

The Stanley Bluejays had goals of growing this young team but it was all put on hold due to COVID-19 and the cancellation of the season.

“I was sad at first but I kind of worked towards getting in to it lifting and throwing around,” says Sophomore Pitcher/Catcher Camden Reep

“I was really disappointed and I’m going to miss my teammates and all the practices,” tells Junior Pitcher/Shortstop Jace Wenger

The Stanley Blue jays were a young baseball team last season but grew in numbers this year.

We actually grew a little bit and had new kids coming out. Last year i started 6 freshmen and 8th graders. So this year was going to be the year we kind of hit that stride I was hoping,” declares Head Coach Shane Aadnes.

David Gibson: They had goals of making it deeper in the playoffs this year but that will have to wait until next season.

“Coming back I got 4 good pitchers and I have some really good fielders and the bats came around at the end of last year so I was looking to make a push in there to finish up in the top 4 of the region,” declares Aadnes.

“Make it past regions, having a winning record and just be fluent in everything that we do,” says Wenger

“If we put effort in, I think we will make it pretty close,” adds Reep.

Before they got the news their season was canceled some Blue Jays players were putting in work.

“I have weights down in my basement so i have been lifting and me and my friends have been up to the fields hitting and throwing around,” explains Reep.

“I’m staying active playing catch,” tells Wenger.

Coach Aadnes says the guys are remaining positive by working out together and playing MLB20.