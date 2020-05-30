HS Baseball: Watford City looking to improve record

The Watford City Wolves were excited about the possiblities for their second year in the WDA but it was all shutdown due to COVID-19.

” It took a second to comprehend it, didn’t really think it was real at first but it was definitely a shock,” tells Senior Pitcher/Catcher Colton Daly



“It was collective throughout our whole team but it was rough. Kind of sucked having our last season taken away especially knowing I’m not going to be playing after high school,” adds Senior Shortstop/Pitcher Jackson Dodds.

“It was just like dang that really sucks because we actually had a chance to be decent this year and we basically had it taken away from us,” says Senior Catcher/Leftfielder Jackson Dodds.

The Wolves goals this year were to improve on their 4 win season from a year ago.

“I thought we would win more games, our program goal was to double our win total,” explains Head Coach Pat Spacher. “So we wanted to go from 4 wins to 8 wins and with the idea being that we can double our win total every year. And make it to WDA without a play in game.

“I thought that this year’s team was actually going to play decent, we got a couple new kids to join in that we recruited this offseason that were pretty good and put in the work. I thought we were going to be a pretty decent team in the WDA this year,” declares Daly.

“We were young and we struggled a lot last year so I expected that this year but I definitely expected us to win a few more games than we did last year. And keep getting better progressively,” exclaims Jackson Dodds.

Watford City is remaining positive during this time by putting in work

“I try to tell them you alway have to be ready, if youre not playing catch and youre not hitting off the batting tee and not doing what you’re doing in the weight room, you can bet those guys from those other schools in the WDA are doing something. So i think we have done a good job with that and our kids are doing a good job with that which you almost have to,” expresses Spacher.

The Dodds Twins will either play college hockey or junior hockey next year and Daly will play college Football at Valley City State.