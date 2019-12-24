HS Basketball: Alt Twins looking to lead Flasher

The Flasher girl’s look to a set of twins to give them a shot at winning a very competitive district nine…

The Flasher Bulldogs have high expectations for this season, and it starts with the Alt Twins. Both seniors and both ready to make their one year at varsity count.

“On and off the floor we’re good athletes, good students, and we pay attention to our grades,” senior Camryn Alt said. “So being good leaders for the team, it’s just an automatic response I guess.”

Being fraternal twins, Coral and Camryn bring scoring and size to the Bulldogs. Both have quickly stepped into leadership roles in the opening weeks of training camp.

“You have a great source of connection when you have a family member or any other relative on the team,” said senior Coral Alt. “You get to work with each other on and off the season, and you just get to learn their strengths and weaknesses and how to better yourself.”

The twins aren’t the only Alts on this team. Heidi Alt, their mom, is the head coach — but she makes it a point to treat her girls like any other player on the team.

“They know that what happens here is here,” said Heidi. “They’ve got really good sense with that and at home, we really don’t talk about it all that much. If there’s something, we may talk about it on the ride over back home, but after that, it’s like any other family.”

When it comes to Flasher this season, reaching new postseason heights means it has to be ‘Alt in the Family’

“I just think for them to have a good season,” said Heidi. “And hopefully get to that state, it would be the first state appearance from Flasher.”

The Alt twins are back in action on Dec. 30 against Rugby.