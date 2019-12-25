HS Basketball: Belauh looking for a third regional championship

The Beulah Miners are looking to their underclassmen to lead them this season and hopefully a third straight regional championship.

Beulah found a ton of success making it to the state tournament last year, but with a ton of graduating players, the Miners are leaning on their two returning starters, Jonah Larson and Trey Brandt.

“We’ve got a good post player, so we want to use him as much as we can,” said head coach Jeremy Brandt. “And then we have a returning point guard, who really does a good job of controlling the game for us, and he’s going to have to score a little bit more this year, which he’s capable of.”

Brandt and Larson not only bring skills, they bring leadership to the fresh faces on the team

“When you see younger guys that need help with something,” said Larson. “Or a coach is helping another kid, and you see someone doing something, you give them pointers or help them out, but the big thing is to be vocal.”

With so many new players, staying healthy is essential for the Miners to reach their potential.

“I try to eat healthy,” said Brandt. “I try to get as much sleep as I can, and then right in the morning, early 6 a.m., get in the gym, run a little bit, get some shots up, get some dribbles in.”

Even with the lack of experience, head coach Brandt knows that every class can step up and contribute.

“We’ve had six and seven seniors graduate, and we’ve still been able to overcome that and still had good seasons. We’re back to back region seven champions and we’ve had a lot of turnovers, so I think that’s a credit to our younger kids that have been coming up in the program, they know what is expected of them, and again I think a lot of it is just team cohesiveness too.”

Beulah will be in action on Friday when they take on Rugby at the Hoopster Tournament in Minot.