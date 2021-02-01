HS Basketball: Bishop Ryan Boys are red hot with nine straight wins

The Bishop Ryan Lions are looking to become contenders in Region six this season. We spoke to them about what it will take to make a run down the stretch.

The Bishop Ryan Lions are making some noise in District 12. Head Coach Brody Bosch says the team is buying in on the defensive side of the ball.

“We’re still working on defense in practice every single day and we’re not going to stop playing defense,” says Senior Guard Logan Merck.

“Defense is where it’s going to be won for us because we’re very fast and we’re going to be very handsy and we’re going to be able to get the ball and score points that way,” says Senior Guard Bryson Elm.

“It’s going to be really important, we got a lot of quick guys and athletic guys so as long as we can play well on defense that will lead to good offense,” says Junior Josh Will.

But the Lions know effort and hustle will lead lead to their continued success.

“We just got to bring it every day even in practice on days we don’t feel like practicing, every drill we do,” says Head Coach Brody Bosch. “It comes a lot from the guys who are not playing they got to make sure they’re given something to the team which is usually energy.”

Bishop Ryan Lions believe their solid rotation has given them much needed depth this year.

“It’s huge the more rotations we can get it in the more guys playing and that will help with what kind of shape we’re in and what kind of things we can do out on the floor,” says Coach Bosch.

“Be able to keep fresh legs on the court, everyone hydrated and everyone can take a breath, calm down real quick and be able to push the ball fast,” says Elm.

“It’s going to be really important, obviously when you get to district time, the play is a lot higher competition so you got to have fresh bodies to get in so you can be playing at your best all the time,” says Will.

As the regular season winds down, Coach Bosch preaches to his players to stay focused and keep their mental toughness.

‘We got to drown everything else out and play our game, energy is important to us and we got to get it from each other and not just the crowd,” says Coach Bosch.