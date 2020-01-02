HS Basketball: Bishop Ryan Girls are looking to carry momentum into the second half of season

The Bishop Ryan Lady Lions are coming off a close win a couple of days ago against Dunseith pushing their record to 2-4 on the season.

We spoke to Head Coach Roger Coleman about how the team is doing this year.

“Getting a win is always a good thing, I don’t think we finished the game as strong as we should have,” tells Lions Head Coach Roger Coleman.

Head Coach Roger Coleman says the team turned the ball over a lot in their 63-61 win over Dunseith, but he believes the team needs to play under control and not let the other team dictate the pace of the game moving forward.

“We have to play at our pace and just do a better job passing the basketball and make sure we’re meeting passes. and making the correct pass on time and on target,” tells Coach Coleman.

Coach Coleman believes the team needs to work on limiting the opponent’s offensive rebounds.

“It’s tough when teams get two or three opportunities to score, so just communicating is a big thing and hitting the glass hard we’re not a really big team so we have to our effort a lot of teams and secure that defensive rebound,” explains Coleman.

The Lions are confident in where they are at but Coach Coleman wants the girls to play hard all four quarters.

“We played two really good quarters to start the game, the third was kind of in the middle and the fourth quarter was pretty bad so just putting four quarters together will build all of our confidence,” declares Coach Coleman.

The Lions next meet the Velva Aggies who are 3-3, the team knows the key to win starts with ball handling.

“Taking care of the ball is something we struggle with and we have about a week to correct that before next game and that’s the main thing. If you give the team’s extra possessions and more shots, usually they’re going to win,” exclaims Coach Coleman.

The Lions and Aggies tip off January 7th at 7:15 in Velva