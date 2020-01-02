HS Basketball: Bishop Ryan Girls are looking to carry momentum into the second half of season

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Bishop Ryan Lady Lions are coming off a close win a couple of days ago against Dunseith pushing their record to 2-4 on the season.
We spoke to Head Coach Roger Coleman about how the team is doing this year.
“Getting a win is always a good thing, I don’t think we finished the game as strong as we should have,” tells Lions Head Coach Roger Coleman.

Head Coach Roger Coleman says the team turned the ball over a lot in their 63-61 win over Dunseith, but he believes the team needs to play under control and not let the other team dictate the pace of the game moving forward.
“We have to play at our pace and just do a better job passing the basketball and make sure we’re meeting passes. and making the correct pass on time and on target,” tells Coach Coleman.

Coach Coleman believes the team needs to work on limiting the opponent’s offensive rebounds.
“It’s tough when teams get two or three opportunities to score, so just communicating is a big thing and hitting the glass hard we’re not a really big team so we have to our effort a lot of teams and secure that defensive rebound,” explains Coleman.

The Lions are confident in where they are at but Coach Coleman wants the girls to play hard all four quarters.
“We played two really good quarters to start the game, the third was kind of in the middle and the fourth quarter was pretty bad so just putting four quarters together will build all of our confidence,” declares Coach Coleman.

The Lions next meet the Velva Aggies who are 3-3, the team knows the key to win starts with ball handling.
“Taking care of the ball is something we struggle with and we have about a week to correct that before next game and that’s the main thing. If you give the team’s extra possessions and more shots, usually they’re going to win,” exclaims Coach Coleman.

The Lions and Aggies tip off January 7th at 7:15 in Velva

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Bishop Ryan Girls looking to win

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bishop Ryan Girls looking to win"

Flasher Boys looking to build

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher Boys looking to build"

Kari Warberg EarthKind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kari Warberg EarthKind"

Robert's Wednesday Evening One Minute Forecast 1-1-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's Wednesday Evening One Minute Forecast 1-1-19"

Day Drinkin Daddy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day Drinkin Daddy"

Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 1-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 1-1-20"

Robert One Minute Forecast 1-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute Forecast 1-1-20"

Bismarck Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bobcats"

south prairie

Thumbnail for the video titled "south prairie"

beulah hazen wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "beulah hazen wrestling"

Dickinson Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Basketball"

Decade Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Decade Challenge"

Resolutions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Resolutions"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/31"

Food Co-op

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Co-op"

ND Population

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Population"

Josh Duhamel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Josh Duhamel"

It's Your #OneMinuteForecast For New Years

Thumbnail for the video titled "It's Your #OneMinuteForecast For New Years"

Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-31-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-31-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-31-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-31-19"
More Video

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge