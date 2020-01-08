HS Basketball: Bismarck schools face off at the Civic Center, Mandan falls to Minot

The big four schools in Bismarck battled it out at the Bismarck Civic Center, with a few comeback efforts falling short.

On the girls’ side, Century was holding a 14-point lead in the second half, before the Demons cut the lead to two with a few minutes remaining. However, the Patriots held them off, winning 53-49. Legacy defeated St. Mary’s in the other match up, 60-52.

The script was flipped for the Century boys, where Cade Feeney had a chance to hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime. Feeney came up short, and the Demons got the 60-57 win.

In the final game of the evening, Legacy and St. Mary’s needed overtime. Legacy was able to pull out the victory, 63-59.

Elsewhere, the Mandan Braves had a tough time containing the Minot Magicians at home, falling 104-55.