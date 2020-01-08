HS Basketball: Bismarck schools face off at the Civic Center, Mandan falls to Minot

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The big four schools in Bismarck battled it out at the Bismarck Civic Center, with a few comeback efforts falling short.

On the girls’ side, Century was holding a 14-point lead in the second half, before the Demons cut the lead to two with a few minutes remaining. However, the Patriots held them off, winning 53-49. Legacy defeated St. Mary’s in the other match up, 60-52.

The script was flipped for the Century boys, where Cade Feeney had a chance to hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime. Feeney came up short, and the Demons got the 60-57 win.

In the final game of the evening, Legacy and St. Mary’s needed overtime. Legacy was able to pull out the victory, 63-59.

Elsewhere, the Mandan Braves had a tough time containing the Minot Magicians at home, falling 104-55.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

HS Basketball Jan. 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Basketball Jan. 7"

Boys HS Hockey Jan. 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Hockey Jan. 7"

Williams Co Flu

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williams Co Flu"

Blood Drives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Drives"

Century HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century HS Bball"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Open Court Records

Thumbnail for the video titled "Open Court Records"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Water Map

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Map"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7"

B52s

Thumbnail for the video titled "B52s"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/7"

Tuesday: Cooler & Partly Sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday: Cooler & Partly Sunny"

BHS Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "BHS Business"

Mandan vs Minot girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan vs Minot girls basketball"

Standing Rock Search

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Search"

Refugee Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Refugee Meeting"

Ice Jam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Jam"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge