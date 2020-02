There were six games in Bismarck, headlined by a big class B matchup with Shiloh Christian and Bowman County.

The boys game went to overtime, we’re the Bulldogs handed the Skyhawks their second straight loss by a score of 79-76.

The Skyhawk girls came in the 4th quarter, getting a big win at home, 42-36.

In Class A, Century was able to get a home sweep of Williston, while Bismarck handed Watford City the same fate.