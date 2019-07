In a class clash, the girls and boys split the series, as the 2019 All-Star Basketball Game moves to Fargo.

The Class A Girls rolled in the first game, winning by a score of 91-45.

The boy’s game was a lot closer, highlighted by the play of Bishop Ryan’s Mason Hedberg, as Class B won 84-72.

The series will continue in Fargo on Tuesday, with the girls game at 6pm, and the boys at 8pm.