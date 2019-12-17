Live Now
HS Basketball: Dickinson boys lean on experience this season

Dickinson is looking to its seniors class to make an impact in the crowded WDA this season.

For Dickinson, it’s not about what they’ve done, it’s about what they could be. The Midgets only lost one senior from last season. They believe continuity is an all-important factor for high school basketball success.

“Every night is a battle in WDA,” said head coach Dan Glasser. “And not only to have returning starters, but having two returning all-conference players is a big deal, and not to mention 6’7” Tallon Klatt.”

The two all-conference players, Kobe Krenz and Jaiden Wright, both scoring 15 plus points per game last season. The key is using this season not only to win but to develop talent to grow the program.

“Even passing the torch down, we’ve got some good underclassmen coming up,” senior Wright said. “So I’m hoping to keep up this energy, this intensity that we’ve been showing here in this preseason, into this season, and the next season”

So far, Dickinson has looked good this season, beating Minot on the road, and sitting at 2 and 1. It’s making sure that these seniors play within themselves, and not feel the pressure of making their last season count.

“You know, I don’t think it’s hit them yet,” said Glasser. “They’re talking about how fast the school year is going and stuff. But as far as all the ‘lasts’ that those five kids are going to have, it hasn’t really hit home yet.”

With great chemistry, coaches feel they won’t be surprised if they make noise at the regional tournament.

“Winning only seven games, it doesn’t say much, but we have something to build off of, and we know where we want to be,” Glasser said. “It’s just a matter of getting there. Hopefully, that experience will take us there.”

Dickinson returns home on Tuesday when they host Watford City.

