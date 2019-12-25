Live Now
HS Basketball: Dickinson looking to use their size

Dickinson is looking at their size as a part of their success.

Head Coach Dan Glasser is putting an emphasis on controlling the rebounds and allowing his players to maximize their chances on the offensive end. Leaning on more height inside the paint, the Midgets feel they have a good shot at dictating how their games will go this season.

“It’s a part of our game that I really hope we improve on,” said senior Jaiden Wright. “Going back to last year, rebounding wasn’t one of our strongest suits.”

“Two things we’re concentrating on right now is getting that defensive rebound,” said Glasser. “Making sure we minimize the opponent shots, and not only that but taking care of the ball.”

Dickinson returns on Jan. 3 when they host Legacy.

