HS Basketball: DLB Boys looking to create mismatches with their height

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers are 2-1 on the season

Assistant Coach Taylor Teske says this team is a very young one with only 4 seniors, but this year the Lakers feel they are on of the taller teams in Region 6.

They are looking to take advantage of their height and cause mismatches

Just trying to take advantage of that both offensively and defensively, putting your kids that may have some height in positions to succeed and use that to their benefit,” says Assistant Coach Taylor Teske.

“We’re doing a lot of high lows, and keeping our post active and working through them alot,” tells Senior Blake Wacha.

“We’re going to get a lot of inside looks, so that will be good for us, protecting the rim will be something big for us this year and I think we will be able to contest some shots at the rim so that will be good,” Sophomore Carson Yale.

The Lakers travel to Beulah on Jan 5th

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

WDA Hockey 12-31

WDA Basketball 12-31

DLB Lakers Boys Basketball

Saint Marys Boys Basketball

Bars/Restaurants and NYE

Vaccine Priority for Standing Rock

MANDAN YOGA STUDIO

NDC DEC 31

Class B Basketball

CLass A action

Wednesday, December 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Youth Substance Abuse Grant

Warm temperatures could threaten ice on waters and lakes

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/30

Very warm weather ahead

NDC DEC 30

WDA Hockey

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

Woman Shares Walk-in Story

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories