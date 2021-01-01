HS Basketball: DLB Boys looking to create mismatches with their height

The Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers are 2-1 on the season

Assistant Coach Taylor Teske says this team is a very young one with only 4 seniors, but this year the Lakers feel they are on of the taller teams in Region 6.

They are looking to take advantage of their height and cause mismatches

Just trying to take advantage of that both offensively and defensively, putting your kids that may have some height in positions to succeed and use that to their benefit,” says Assistant Coach Taylor Teske.

“We’re doing a lot of high lows, and keeping our post active and working through them alot,” tells Senior Blake Wacha.

“We’re going to get a lot of inside looks, so that will be good for us, protecting the rim will be something big for us this year and I think we will be able to contest some shots at the rim so that will be good,” Sophomore Carson Yale.

The Lakers travel to Beulah on Jan 5th