HS Basketball: DLB Girls looking to win a region championship

The Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers girls basketball program is looking to improve their finish in a competitive region. We spoke to them about what could push them over the hump.

“The DLB lakers return a lot of experience from last season… However Head Coach Tracy Bonn says a few players chose not return, forcing younger players to step into bigger roles.

“They stepped on the court and this group is ready go,” tells Head Coach Tracy Bonn. “I really didnt have to do a lot of talking them into it or getting them pumped up, they walked in the gym ready to go.

“Its going to be critical for the younger girls to step up and I truly believe that we have a lot of underclassmen that have the ability and have the dedication to do it,” adds Senior Center Brooklyn Benno. “I think they’re going to be a big piece of if and how we’re successful.”

The Lakers need production from a pair of seniors in Shelby Ruden and Brooklyn Benno.

“I really need them on the court as far as skills wise and experience but then off the court in the locker room to help the younger girls kind of figure things out and they are just good positive role models for everybody,” tells Coach Bonn.

“We’re trying to help our younger girls find a place, and just get things figured out,” says Senior Forward Shelby Ruden.

Size will be big for DLB… using their longer arms as an advantage on both ends of the ball

“Its something we havent really had before, so it will bring new things that our opponents havent seen from us,” adds Ruden.

“Those are definately going to work for us on the defensive end and thats where everything is going to start with us,” explains Benno. “If our defense is on, our offense will follow but defintely, focusing on keeping their players out of the paint and getting our players into the paint.

Coach Bonn knows this team needs to start fast in games… a vital part in their success.

“We need to balance our scoring, our defense is almost never a problem but we sometimes have trouble scoring, so we need to work against man, and zone and just shoot the ball,” tells Coach Bonn.

“It just takes more work in the practices and behind the scenes where people don’t necessarily see but its going to pay off in the long run when we’re able to push four quarters,” declares Benno.

The Lakers travel to Bottineau on December 17th.