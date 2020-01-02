HS Basketball: Flasher Boys looking to build on last year’s success

Where the Flasher Bulldogs are looking at last year’s performance as a stepping stone into success for this season.

After an up and down performance last year… the Bulldogs enter this season learning about who can step up and contribute on both sides of the ball.

We’re just trying to figure out what we’re made of right now,” says senior Joey Leingang. “I think we’re seeing who we can put in spots and just learning what everyone can do this season”

Flasher ended up placing third on last year’s Region 5 tournament… missing out on state… and now with six seniors graduated… it’s up the returners to carry the load.

I think we learned from last year,” senior Jaron Reis says. “And the guys that graduated last year left us a lot of good traits and their leadership should carry over into this season.”

But head coach Brian Nieuwsma has confidence in this year’s team. believing the blend of youth and experience can take them far.

A lot of them [seniors] played a lot of minutes for us last year,” says head coach Brian Nieuwsma. “And now they’re growing and stepping into different roles so getting acclimated to that and helping be leaders for the younger guys.”

In order for Flasher to be successful… Nieuwsma has had one message… ‘Win the moment’

“Each drill and everything we’re trying to do, we’re trying to get better,” Nieuwsma says. “Are you better than you were last year as a player? If you are that’s a great starting block to build on and to grow from so there’s a lot of great teams in our region, and we’re going to have to bring it every night, and they’re going to have to prepare like they’re playing in that championship game every night.”

Flasher’s next game is this Friday when they travel to Underwood