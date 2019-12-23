HS Basketball: Glenburn boys have high hopes this year

The Glenburn Boys Basketball team is looking to improve their 8-13 from last season.

Coach Larry Derr is in his 10th season as head coach of the Panthers and he returns four major minute players. Coach Derr adds he will lean heavily on these four guys.

“They’re like coaches in the gym with us, they show great leadership against Westhope, these four are great leaders,” tells Head Coach Larry Derr.

“I think, I have to step into a huge leadership role and also the three other Juniors they also lead very well,” adds Senior Forward Matt Dufner.

Although the Panthers are 1-3 this season, they feel their team’s philosophy can propel them to new heights this season.

“Our defense was good for three quarters, we defended the ball very well, we helped really well with our teammates. We rebounded the ball extremely well, offensively we were efficient and we didn’t turn it over,” explains Coach Derr.

“Obviously in the other region is Rugby and they can really score the ball so I think defense plays a huge role in this season. Defense wins Championships so if we can lock in on defense it gives us a good chance,” declares Dufner.

“Defense is a huge thing we must have, it’s going to stop the good teams and we know we can score we just have to stop them,” adds Junior Guard Jayln Derr.

The Panther’s ultimate goal is to win a state championship but they have a few other goals in mind.

“We want to be in that district championship game, we want to finish in the top 2 or 3 in the regular season and then get to that region tournament and see if what happens. and just compete with the better teams that are traditionally solid,” exclaims Coach Derr.

Two captains of the team say Coach Derr has given them advice that they can use to propel them on the court and off.

“Don’t take anything for granted, you never know when it’s your last game, minute, second,” declares Jayln Derr.

“When times are tough, you just have to keep going. You just can’t give up,” smiles Dufner.

Glenburn’s next game is on the road against Lamoure-Litchville/Marion on Dec. 28th.