HS Basketball: Glenburn girls looking to make regionals after hot start

A 4-0 start for the Glenburn girl’s basketball team could lead to new expectations for this season. We spoke with the team about what is leading to the early success.

“I think it has been a big mentality change, they have kind of bought in,” said head coach Jordan Pederson. “They know what they are capable of and they’re confident in their capabilities.”

After losing to Rugby by three in the Region tournament last season, the Panthers know they are close when it comes to being a contender.

“We can do anything as long as we put our mind to it,” said junior Lorelei McIver. “We’re such a strong team and we just need to believe in ourselves.”

That belief led to a win over Rugby on Saturday. Pederson says the girls have high goals after that result.

“Not coming out flat is huge and if we can start off at a good tempo, we usually play pretty well,” said Pederson.

“Work hard, get at it every day and not take anyone for granted and use everyone that we have because we’re all talent,” explained McIver.

“I think it’s going to take some hard work obviously and I think that we need to have confidence in ourselves and each other’s abilities because we’re a good team,” said senior Nadia Post.

The Panthers believe their 1-3-1 defense is the key ingredient to making it to Minot.

“It will be good, a lot of transition buckets come out of it and it kind of keeps our tempo and our energy up whenever we can get some big stops and traps,” added Pederson.

“It’s super important, we work super hard on defense and I think we can do it,” said McIver.

“Defense is what wins games in my opinion, and I think that our defense is really strong and we can shut down a lot of those high-scoring teams,” said Post.

Transfer Deanna Heinze and other younger players are stepping up, leading to better depth for the Panthers.

“It definitely keeps us all together, getting five on the floor that know how I am trying to get them to play and know our defenses, schemes and sets, when they all five know it then it’s pretty easy to do a lot of different looks,” said Pederson.

Glenburn takes on Kenmare on Dec. 28.