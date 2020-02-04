Girls HS Bball: Hettinger-Scranton girls look to make school history this season

The Hettinger-Scranton Nighthawks are looking for their first-ever back to back state tournament appearances, but it will not be easy in a tough Region 7.

It seems about every 20 years the girls of Hettinger-Scranton make a trip to the state tournament, and after last season’s appearance, there’s a buzz around the team that they can make history.

“It was huge for both communities, you know,” head coach Kelly Pierce said. “Hettinger-Scranton, it’s been about 20 years since Hettinger had been to the state girls basketball tournament, and Scranton had never been there.”

The Nighthawks girls have never made it to state in back-to-back years, and as this team returns most of its players, they feel they have an edge.

“Having those memories of state, and wanting to get back there and to do that together again, it was such a great experience,” said senior Alyssa Andress. “I think I speak for everyone when I say that we’d love to go back there and compete again.”

But at the beginning of this season, Pierce knew it wouldn’t be easy.

“We started the season with a little more pressure,” said Pierce. “I think we played that way, we’ve practiced that way. And I think as the season’s gone on, we’ve gotten a little more comfortable in our own skin.”

With multiple losses coming down to the last possession, their 10-5 record is deceptive.

“It shows we have a lot of potential and we just have to finish the plays,” junior Samantha Oase said. “And like I said, rebounding is a big factor. If we work on some of these things in practice, I think at the end of the season, we can get a lot done.”

“We have a great community, a lot of support in our community,” said Pierce. “And I think our kids, they know what it takes to get there and hopefully, they’ll put it together and make a run.”

