HS Basketball: Kenmare girls looking to make state for the first time in 10 years

“It’s rewarding but we try to focus on one game at a time so we’re not like a ranking means so much to us right now,” says senior forward Sierra Skar. “We know that doesn’t really matter until like the state tournament.”

The Kenmare Honkers are 14-0 and are one of three undefeated teams left in the state. They feel defensive consistency is a driving force for their success.

“On defense, we just try to focus and keep people in front of us,” says head coach Mike Zimmer. “Just don’t give up a layup and make them shoot a contested jump shot, get the rebound.”

“It’s really important to know who you are playing against and know the type of players you play against and what their tendencies are is really important to remember,” says sophomore Kate Zimmer.

Mike says the Honkers offensive play style is going from inside to outside.

“We have a really good post who scores a lot of points a game so when we get her the ball a lot of teams will collapse on her so our shooters are out to shoot it,” says Zimmer.

Coach Mike is teaching his team mental toughness and focus for each game.

“There is a lot that you can pick up from tape and I think the biggest part is just spending more time thinking about basketball and less time thinking about boys and the phone and things like that,” says Coach Mike.

“We can’t be thinking about anything else, mind is very important when it comes to games so if you’re not mentally ready then you can lapse in a lot of places,” says Skar. “So we don’t want that and that can potentially make us lose.”

Region 8 is competitive but the Honkers feel their depth will propel them to state for the first time since 2011.

“If you work at it and you come to practice and work hard, I don’t really care what grade you’re in if you can play then we will play you at the level you are,” says Coach Zimmer. “That competitive nature has helped us.”

The Honkers take their perfect record to Ray on Thursday.