HS Basketball: Legacy boys upset Bismarck on busy night

In high school basketball, the Legacy boys basketball upset Bismarck High on the road on Jan. 21.

The Legacy Sabers were able to figure out Bismarck High’s daunted press. They held Bismarck High to a season-low 59 points. Legacy won, 66-59.

On the girls’ side, Legacy trailed by six points at the break. At the start of the second half, Legacy started out on a 9-0 run to take the lead as they won, 62-59.

In Dickinson, the Midgets edged out a win against Mandan. The Braves had a shot at the buzzer to win the game, but the shot was not good. Dickinson won, 57-56.

On the girls’ side, Mandan was able to win by double digits against Dickinson, 65-51.

Century and Minot had a home-and-home. The Century boys trailed by two at the break to Minot, 27-25. Minot was able to pull away in the second half for a 65-57 victory.

The girls’ game was in Minot. This was also a close game in the second half. Century was able to pull away late for a 62-54 win.