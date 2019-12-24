HS Basketball: Legacy girls remain unbeaten

If you search the history books… you will notice that the last team to win the Class A girls state title outside of Century was the Legacy Sabers in 2017.

They looked poised to make a serious run at their second this season. No one has really come close to the Sabers so far — Legacy remains unbeaten with a perfect 5-0 record. The Sabers will enjoy the holiday season and then Legacy will not have a home game for three weeks. In that stretch, Legacy will face a tough test against Dickinson and St. Mary’s.

“We’ve got the talent where we need to be,” Petrik said. “Now leadership — in terms of mental toughness and confidence — we’ll see where we are at, but in terms of a number of talented kids I think we have quite a bit.”

Legacy starts its three-game road trip on Dec. 28 at Turtle Mountain.