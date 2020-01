In high school basketball, the Legacy girls snapped Century’s 41-game win streak and the Century boys hung on for a win on Jan. 16.

In the girls’ game, Legacy exploded in the second half. At one point, the Sabers led by as many as 16 points. As Legacy went on to win, 58-47.

In the boys game, the contest was only separated by one point at the half. Century came out strong to start the second half and was able to defeat Legacy, 64-58.