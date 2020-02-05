Live Now
HS Basketball: Linton-HMB learns from their losses

The Linton-HMB girl’s basketball team looks to bounce back from some recent losses.

After opening the season with seven straight wins, Linton is just 6-4 over their last 10 games.

One of those losses was at Shiloh Christian, where the Lions almost came back from down 10 in the fourth quarter. Despite the heartbreak, players know that they can learn from each loss.

“We just learned that it’s not going to be easy,” said sophomore Jaycee Richter. “And that we just have to try harder every single day in practice and work as hard as we can until we can achieve our goal.”

“These girls, they’re fighters,” said head coach Beau Diegel. “So we get down a few points, they’re going to come back and they’re very competitive.”

