HS Basketball: Mandan girls’ defense seals victory over St. Mary’s on busy night

The Mandan girls’ basketball team was able to survive a vociferous come back from St. Mary’s on Feb. 4. Mandan came up with a defensive stop as time expired to hold on to a 58-57 victory.

“On the last play,” junior forward Ramsey said, “I was a little nervous, but we did come through because the team worked very well together and we all had very good defense.”

High School Scoreboard

(G) Mandan 58, St. Mary’s 57

(B) Mandan 70, St. Mary’s 53

(G) Legacy 59, Dickinson 48

(B) Legacy 67, Dickinson 46

(G) Bismarck 73, Jamestown 59

(B) Jamestown 93, Bismarck 78

(B) Shiloh Christian 56, Flasher 45