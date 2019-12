In high school basketball, Mandan split its season opener with West Fargo Sheyenne on Dec. 6 at Mandan High School.

In the girl’s game. Mandan held a 16-point lead at the half. The Braves went on to win 71-62 to start the season with a win.

The boys were not as lucky. Mandan trailed 39-34 at the break. The Braves were unable to overcome the deficit as they fell, 62-58.