The Mandan basketball program picked up WDA wins and St. Mary’s was able to earn another close victory on Feb. 6.

In Mandan, the girls won easily over Turtle Mountain, 79-49. In the boys game, Mandan lead by double digits for most of the contest as they won, 68-57.

In Minot, St. Mary’s was able to win on the road against Minot, 47-40.