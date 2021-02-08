HS Basketball: Minot eyes first state title game since 2017

Minot’s boys basketball team is third in the state and could be competing for a state title next month.

The Minot High Boys basketball team was doubted in the preseason and after taking that personally, they accepted the challenge to prove those people wrong.

“Coming into the year a lot of people didn’t think we were going to be 14-1 up to this point,” tells junior Guard Eric Wentz. “That just really fueled the fire and let us come to practice everyday and work for each other to get to this point.”

“They’ve accepted the challenge to not just be what everyone thought and its gone remarkably well but we got a long way to go,” says Head Coach Dean Winczewski.

The Magicians are locking in on the defensive side of the ball holding teams to 42% shooting. Head Coach Dean Winczewski knows continued defensive success will be important in the postseason.

“We really got to be on point because when you get to the tournament because you cant have mistakes that cost you baskets or start runs,” adds Coach Winczewski. “If you’re going to compete with the best teams in our league, you can’t afford those.”

“I think that is what kind of dictates and sets the pace of our games because if we start out and we play good defense then the offense will come,” declares senior Guard Deonte Martinez.

The Magicians younger players like Darik Dissette and Morgan Nygaard are stepping up big adding much needed depth this season.

“Its nice to see that a lot of guys stepping up, especially whenever you have guys that come off the bench any game and give you ten or 15 points and its reassurance to have that,” exclaims Martinez.

Winczewski points to rebounding as an area the Magi need to improve.

“If we’re going to get beat on the glass because we’re not very big or be physical, teams are going to get second chances and they’re going to beat us,” explains Coach Winczewski. “The other part of it is we cant allow open shots, we got to rotate better and make sure we’re covering things like we can. “

The Magi are averaging 34 rebounds per game which is only seventh best in the WDA.

“Like you said before, its getting stops and communicating, basketball is a team sport and we have to make sure everyone is on the same thing so we can go down the stretch,” adds Wentz.

The Magi return to the court on Tuesday against Legacy.