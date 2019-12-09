Closings
HS Basketball: Nedrose Boys looking to improve 12-9 record from last year

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Nedrose Boys Basketball team is ready to start the season and improve their 12-9 record from last year.

“We have to keep grinding defensive to fix a few bugs we had last year. We have to pressure the ball and I think transition will be key for us,” explains Head Coach Matt Norby.

Coach Matt Norby is in his 5th season as the head coach of the Nedrose Cardinals, he returns 12 players and 2 of them are starters.

“Overall it’s going to come down to what kind of leaders we come up with and how far they take us,” says Coach Norby

Senior Forward Kelly Eggen believes his biggest contribution to this team is his leadership qualities.

“I don’t bring that much skill to the team but I bring a lot more leadership as far as bring everyone together and playing together,” declares Senior Forward Kelly Eggen.

The Cardinals’ goal this year is to make it to the regional tournament.

“We have to see what we can do there and see if we can get a win at regionals and try to get a far as we possibly can. Day by day one game at a time for us right now,” tells Coach Norby.

“Win a regional game and get a lot farther and possibly play for a district championship,” says Eggen.

But Coach Norby believes that his senior group this year is ready to finish the mission.

“A lot of them started for me as 8th graders so they have been through the bad times and the good times. last year we made regionals so I just think its a journey for us and I think they are ready to finish this journey out,” exclaims Coach Norby.

“We have a lot of talent, we just got to put it all together and play really well together as a team and one unit,” adds Eggen.

