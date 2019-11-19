HS Basketball: Nedrose Girls Basketball under new leadership

The Nedrose Cardinals Girls Basketball team is preparing for this upcoming season with a new leader on the bench.

This year’s Cardinals girls basketball team is trying to find their identity with first-year head coach Matt Hanson.

“I’m excited, and I’m taking on a new role and I’m up for the task though. it’s a new team for me so I’m kind of learning just as well as they are,” said Coach Hanson.

Coach Hanson adds he wants to change the team’s identity this season to attitude, commitment and working together try and improve their 16-16 record from last season.

“That’s kind of our motto right now is coming with a certain type of attitude each and every day, and game. We are all committed to trying to do the same thing and achieve the same goal,” said Coach Hanson.

He said there is only has a handful of returning players on the team but he will lean on them to help the younger players.

“I’m going to lean on them a lot. I am going to look for leadership, I told them earlier, and I’m going to see what they got,” said Coach Hanson.

“I think they’re doing a pretty good job leading us, all the younger kids while bringing our mood up and I think that is a good thing. They’re teaching us a lot of stuff,” adds Freshman Guard Magpali.

“Encourage them when they’re down and tell them to keep their heads up because you’re always going to improve and always just work hard,” said Junior Guard Alisha Cannon.

The Cardinals are ready to get this season started and they have their eyes on a state championship but they told us what they have to do to get there.

“Everyone has to work hard and have a positive mindset in order to win the championship,” said Magpali.

“Work hard and never come in with low energy and always have a positive attitude. Always try and never give up,” said Cannon.

“We have to play our game, I know it’s going to be a lot of leaps and valleys but its all about trying to stay consistent throughout the whole time. try to get better every single day,” said Coach Hanson.

The Cardinals open their season Dec. 6 at MLS.