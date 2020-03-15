Breaking News
Governor announces K-12 closures for 5 days in North Dakota
HS Basketball: Power Lakes Ranchers finishes 3rd in Region 8

Local Sports

The Powers Lake Ranchers Boys Basketball team finished 3rd place in Region 8 tournament this past week.

“I mean its always nice to make the regional tournament and to end the season with a win so it always feels good,” says Head Coach Jordan Carlson.

“We wanted to finish off better than third and we were hoping to go to state but still a lot of fun to end the season on a win and see the guys excited,” adds Senior Forward Isaac Nordloef.

The Ranchers lost a heartbreak to North Shore Plaza in the semifinals 57-56. Head Coach Jordan Carlson told his team to come out and fight and end the season a high note.

“We started off a little slow but we just kind of settled in and they made a few shots in the first quarter but after that, we just settled in and played aggressive man and tried to buckle down on the shooters,” tells Carlson.

“Yeah we are not in the region championship where we wanted to be but we’re still playing and we can end on a win and send the seniors so we got to go out for the win. I was proud of the guys to show,” says Nordloef.

Senior Forward Isaac Nordloef believes the key to their great season was the leadership of the senior class.

“The seniors are just great leaders and they buy into the system and they just make everyone work harder every day and it makes the coaches job easy,” says Carlson.

“We got the guys together and started doing devotions and getting everyone on the same page with their faith and I feel like that really helped us come together as a team,” declares Nordloef.

Nordloef hopes the underclassmen continue the tradition started by the seniors.

“They come back to next year is getting together as a team and being on the same level and putting God first all the time and then always showing up and playing with a 100 percent,” exclaims Nordloef.

Powers Lake is losing 3 seniors to graduation but their goal remains the same get to the region championship

