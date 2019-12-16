HS Basketball: Ray Jays Boys Basketball has high hopes for this season

The Ray Jays Boys basketball team has high expectations this year after coming off an 18-4 record last season.

“There are 4 or 5 of us that can compete for the regional championship,” says Head Coach Michael Bergstrom.

“Last year was a big problem, I mean if we can rebound we will be able to be pretty good,” adds Senior Guard Brock Viall.

Coach Michael Bergstrom is in his 8th year as head coach of Ray Jays, he brings back 3 starters but a total of 7 players from last season. The Jays lost in the regional tournament last season to White Shield.

He says this group is special because they put in a lot of hard work and he believes they can push to win a regional championship.



“They put in a lot of time, the last few years they put a lot of time in. a lot of mornings in the weight room, they like to get after it and competitive. so they’re a pretty good group,” tells Coach Bergstrom

Senior Point Guard Brock Viall feels like he can bring leadership to the Ray Jays team this season.



“Driving passing and setting my other guys up for easy three-point shots because we have a lot of shooters on this team. it’s going to be on our backs, I’ve heard from a lot of people that you go as far as your seniors will bring you. I think that’s what our plan is,” explains Viall

The Ray Jays ultimate goal is to make it to the regional championship and eventually play for state. But right now they are focused on getting back to the basics.

“We just want to get better every day, if we can get better every day we are going to be in a good spot at the end of the year. so that’s how we’re looking at it, each day get a little bit better and see how the chips fall,” exclaims Coach Bergstrom.

“We had a lot of intensity last year, our defense was so intense and if we can bring that we will be pretty good,” exclaims Viall.