HS Basketball: Ray Jays Boys Basketball has high hopes for this season

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

The Ray Jays Boys basketball team has high expectations this year after coming off an 18-4 record last season.

“There are 4 or 5 of us that can compete for the regional championship,” says Head Coach Michael Bergstrom.

“Last year was a big problem, I mean if we can rebound we will be able to be pretty good,” adds Senior Guard Brock Viall.

Coach Michael Bergstrom is in his 8th year as head coach of Ray Jays, he brings back 3 starters but a total of 7 players from last season. The Jays lost in the regional tournament last season to White Shield.
He says this group is special because they put in a lot of hard work and he believes they can push to win a regional championship.

“They put in a lot of time, the last few years they put a lot of time in. a lot of mornings in the weight room, they like to get after it and competitive. so they’re a pretty good group,” tells Coach Bergstrom

Senior Point Guard Brock Viall feels like he can bring leadership to the Ray Jays team this season.

“Driving passing and setting my other guys up for easy three-point shots because we have a lot of shooters on this team. it’s going to be on our backs, I’ve heard from a lot of people that you go as far as your seniors will bring you. I think that’s what our plan is,” explains Viall

The Ray Jays ultimate goal is to make it to the regional championship and eventually play for state. But right now they are focused on getting back to the basics.

“We just want to get better every day, if we can get better every day we are going to be in a good spot at the end of the year. so that’s how we’re looking at it, each day get a little bit better and see how the chips fall,” exclaims Coach Bergstrom.

“We had a lot of intensity last year, our defense was so intense and if we can bring that we will be pretty good,” exclaims Viall.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Huff Hills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Huff Hills"

Blockhouse Lighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blockhouse Lighting"

Tony Wald

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tony Wald"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Toy Making Career

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toy Making Career"

Holiday Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Debt"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-15-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-15-19"

Oil Production

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Production"

High School Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey"

HP Accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "HP Accident"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

Perinatal Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Perinatal Day"

High School Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball"

X-Mas Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "X-Mas Tree"

Wreaths in Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths in Bismarck"

Harvest Conversations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvest Conversations"

River Levels

Thumbnail for the video titled "River Levels"

Walmart Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Update"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 12-14-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 12-14-19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge