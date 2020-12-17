HS Basketball: Rugby boys looking to make state for second straight season

The Rugby Panthers are one of the top contenders that saw their season cut short due to COVID. Now, they are looking to carry that momentum into this year to get back.

The Rugby Panthers are rebuilding after losing a talented senior class that helped them qualify for state. However, head coach Mike Santjer says he has an average of 6’1″ and taller within his underclassmen that he looks to take advantage of.

“Get the ball in the paint and if we can get post-ups inside and kick-outs back out to the perimeter,” said Santjer.

“More of a power inside, we have a lot of tall guys this year so we will try to utilize them inside more and see if we can get there,” said senior guard Warren Walker.

After losing key players to graduation, Santjer says they’re switching up their offensive play style and moving it to inside out.

“We lost some tremendous shooters from last year so will change it up a little. Instead of taking that quick three down the floor, we want to work it around a little bit and try and get it inside and get it out,” explained Santjer.

“Get the ball in the post more to us bigger kids and score a lot of points that way,” added senior forward Cole Slaubaugh.

“Once we get it inside, we got some really tall kids that we can utilize inside and if they get stopped down low we got shooters on the outside and we will find out there,” said Walker.

The Panthers get a transfer from Glenburn in Trey Welstad, who Santjer believes will be a key part of their success

“He is a great kid, hard worker, shows up to practice every day with a great attitude so he will be an addition and he fits in great with the kids,” said Coach Santjer.

Rugby feels it’s defense that will win Region six.

“Defense is going to be huge. We have length and we can contest shots and limit teams to one shot down the floor possibly and get in transition,” said Santjer.

“It’s going to be very important this year because we don’t have the offensive players that we had last year so we’re really gonna step up on defense,” said Slaubaugh.

“Defense is going to be key for us and just making sure that we move faster than anyone out there,” said Walker.