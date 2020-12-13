HS Basketball: Surrey girls looking to make the regional tournament

Surrey’s girls basketball team is coming off a 9-13 season, but they’re hoping to turn things around this year in a push for the region tournament.

Surrey’s basketball team is setting itself up for a run in the region six tournament this year, but they know they are going to have to improve their defense to make it to the top.

“We need to step up our defense, our defense kind of wasnt where I wanted to have it last year so we’re working hard on defense,” tells Head Coach Ron Aberle. “We have kids that are fast enough so I think we’re going to try and double team and full court press.

“It’s really important, this year we we’re really trying to get all of the girls really in shape and our defense we are really working on that this year because we want to be a big defensive team,” says Senior Post Salym Klimpel.

“You know how it goes defense always wins games and stuff so we just have to keep working hard and play hard on defense,” adds Sophomore Guard Mia Aberle.

The Mustangs return 13 players from last season. Head Coach Ron Aberle says his three seniors are helping lead a team that is full of underclassmen.

“The seniors, it’s their last year and they want to be there so they’re really pushing the sophomores to get better and help them reach their goal,” Coach Aberle said.

Coach Aberle says the experience of those five sophomore’s will be an X-Factor this season.

“The younger kids find out how fast pace the game is and they are not used to the fast pace, and teams will throw a lot of different defenses at you,” explains Coach Aberle. “So they have to learn offensively what they have to do to attack some of the defense, but they played so much ball that they’ve got that down and they are talented kids so they’re going to help us out a lot.

The Mustangs are focusing on improving in multiple areas, starting with rebounding.

“It’s going to be very important because there is some teams out there with some pretty tall girls and so we just got to work on our boxing out and get the ball and run with it,” tells Aberle.

The Mustangs are also working to improve their offensive efficiency.

“Work on our shooting, we have good shooters but we’re just working to get better every day,” declares Coach Aberle.

“A lot of focus obviously and we need to work really hard on how we run things and we have to execute all of our plays,” exclaims Klimpel.

The Mustangs open their season Monday against Drake-Anamoose.