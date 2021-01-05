HS Basketball: Tuesday night headlined by bigtime WDA matchups, Shiloh and Velva grabs wins in Class B

Three doubleheaders dominated the WDA schedule Tuesday night, including the top two teams in the conference facing off between Minot and Mandan.

Minot was able to win on key buckets down the stretch by Deonte Martinez, winning 69-67. Over on the girls side, Mandan was able to grab a 73-50 win over the Majettes.

At Bismarck High, the Demons were able to outscore the Patriots by 27 in the second half, leading to a comeback win, 82-71. The Century girls picked up a 20 point win earlier over Bismarck, winning 84-64.

Other notable scores:
Legacy 78, St. Mary’s 74 (BBB)
Legacy 70, St. Mary’s 27 (GBB)
Shiloh Christian 77, Beach 44 (GBB)
Velva 30, Bishop Ryan 27 (GBB)

