HS Basketball: Underwood looking at defense to carry them for the remainder of the season.

The Underwood Boys Basketball team is off to great start this season. The comets are 9-2 going into the final stretch of the season, We spoke to the team about this season.

“It’s been a pretty solid year, we’ve had a couple ups and downs,” tells Senior Guard Ty Snyder.



The Underwood Comets started the season Undefeated but dropped games against Bowman County and Hazen.

“We want to play tough competition to see where we are and we know what we have to fix,” tells Head Coach Alex Jangula.

Head Coach Alex Jangula believes the team needs to fix their preparation going into games.

“I’d just say mentally and physically prepared going into the game knowing that the better teams in the state are going to be physical with us. And doing the right preparation going into it,” says Coach Jangula.

The Comets believe for the last 8 games of the season, if they bring the intensity on both ends of the floor, by limiting turnovers and pressuring the other team, it will translate to success late in the season.

“We just have to bring it every night on the defensive end, which we have throughout the year. If you bring it on the defensive end then the offense will come,” says Coach Jangula.

Senior Guard “Defense leads to offense, so if we get our defense rolling right away, it will lead to good offense. Then we will be hard to stop, says Snyder.

Coach Jangula is confident in his team because his team is lead by a group of seniors who have been playing together since youth

“They’re foundation setters, we’re trying to start something special here in Underwood and it starts with those guys. They lay the foundation going forward,” declares Coach Jangula.

“Since we played with each other for so long, we just have that good chemistry…we have been playing with each other since we were so young so it’s just that much easier…. Play Comet basketball the way we know how to play and do the little things right and play as a team,” exclaims Snyder.

Underwood Takes on Max on January 28th at 7:30 pm.