HS Basketball: Washburn looking to build on last season

The Washburn Cardinals are looking to improve off of their fourth-place finish in their district last season.

First-year head coach Amanda Obering is using the short time she’s had with the team to create offensive skills with her players. A big point of emphasis has been moving in the offense without the ball. A lot of that comes from studying the game, but Obering believes her team can catch on.

“We’ve only had a month together,” said Obering. “And what we’ve started out on the first day of practice, or first week of practice, to where we’re at now, is unbelievable. I’m so proud of them already for that. And I keep telling them a lot of these teams have been together for years.”

Washburn returns on Jan. 4 when they host Richardton-Taylor at 4 p.m.

