HS Basketball: Watford City Girls are embracing the underdog role

The Watford City Girls basketball team is off to the best start in their program history.

“I don’t know we’re just kind of proving people wrong, which I really am enjoying because we know we are able to compete with these teams,” says Senior Ashley Holen.

The Watford City Wolves have done a complete 180. After finishing 8th last year, Now the Wolves are Tied for 2nd in the WDA.

“What normal person would say that’s a lot of time, they put in more time than that,” says Head Coach Thomas Dwyer. “That’s huge for a coach and I am very lucky to have these girls they’re a great group to coach.”

That offseason work turned into a mentality change. The Wolves are embracing the underdog role leading them to big wins this season.

“Just that mentality and that instinct to just finish out the game and win them and have that competitive nature and heart to win,” says Holen

“We’re overlooked and we are the underdogs of the WDA so we came out and showed them that we belong and we’re competitors in the WDA,” says Senior Hayley Ogle.

Watford City is in their third season in the WDA and Head Coach Thomas Dywer says they have big goals of making it to the state tournament, But it starts from lowering their 24 turnovers a game.

“We work on pass fakes, and stuff like that to make sure it’s more game-like and we’re going to limit those types of turnovers that we make in the game,” adds Ogle.

“Once we start getting those down, we will be able to get ahead in these games and we are focusing on watching film and working on passing,” says Holen.

The wolves are being led this year by Ashley Holen, who is averaging 20 points a game.

“Having here lead us whenever we really need those big points to get us going is just huge and we’re very grateful for her,” declares Senior Emma Mogen

“They always say you’re only as strong as your weakest player and we have a lot of strong players on our team,” exclaims Ogle.