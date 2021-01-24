HS Basketball: White Shield Senior Jesse White etches his name in the history books

Jesse White is one of the most prolific players in North Dakota. He’s scored 2,300 points in his career putting him among the best to ever play in the state.

“He works everyday, the hardest out of everyone in White Shield I’d say,” tells Senior Daryn White. “He definitely deserves everything successful coming to him.

Senior Guard Jesse White says playing varsity since the seventh grade has breaded his confidence on the court.

“It made me a lot smarter for sure and also it just made me a lot more confident so make a mistake or something its just get back on defense and get ready for the next play,” says Jesse White.

White says the reason he pushes himself so hard is because the eyes of the youth are always watching him.



“I put in the work so much because I have a little sister and little kids looking up to me and especially for my mom because she is not always able to be around so I just want to give her the best life that I can,” exclaims Jesse White.

Using that motivation White has found himself on the states all time scoring list.

“Its a cool accomplishment but it doesn’t mean as much to me but its good,” White said.

But his focus is not around self accomplishments. It’s bigger than that.

“My goal has always been state and this is my last year to get that so that’s what I’m really focused on,” White said.

In order to get to the big game White says his leadership will have to stand out along with his skill set.

“Trying to hold them accountable but I also have to hold myself accountable as a team captain, so we’re just coming in here everyday trying to get better,” says Jesse.



“He like uplifts his team because he always wants to give his teammate the ball,” tells Daryn White “He knows he can score but he wants his other teammates to be able to be with him.

Head coach Brad Kroupa says Whites leadership doesn’t go unnoticed, and he appreciates his play-making abilities too.

“For us to win games is for him to get his other teammates involved and he does have next level passing ability, I think his court vision is advanced and he has a very high IQ,” explains Head Coach Brad Kroupa.

Although White has all the ingredients to being a stand-out player.. he credits it all to a former teammate.

“He taught me how to be mentally strong all the time and not to get down or too high or too low because he was always kept it cool and he always kept his teammates up and always encourages us.

White currently sits at 11th on the all time North Dakota scoring list, and he still has 10 regular season games to play this year.